Thursday, 26 August, 2021
Govt warns stern action against commodity price manipulators

Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh presiding over a meeting with importers, distributors, wholesalers, millers and leaders of the business chambers including FBCCI leaders at the Ministry at Secretariat in Dhaka on Wednesday. photo : pid

The government Wednesday warned stern action against profiteering and price manipulation of essentials in the market Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh warned the market manipulators at a press conference at Commerce Ministry on Wednesday.
He told reporters after a meeting with importers, distributors, wholesalers, millers and leaders of the business chambers including FBCCI leaders the government will take stern action against price and supply manipulators.
Prices of rice, sugar and edible oil increased in the local markets exorbitantly last week despite adequate supply. Soybean oil was sold at prices between Tk 140 and Tk 150 per litre in the markets and sugar Tk 75-80 a kg, much higher than few weeks ago.
"We have noticed the prices increased without valid reason" the commerce secretary said.  
Importers however said prices of sugar and edible oil increased because of their price escalation in the international markets. We are dependent on import of these two consumable items," said the secretary said replying a barrage of questions.
On rice price, the secretary said his ministry has already issued permissions to import 7.5 lakh tonnes of rice by different companies to tame its soaring price in the local markets.
The government has also reduced import duty to 25 per cent from 62 per cent on import of rice mainly to scale down the price of the staple in the local markets, the secretary also said.
However, the commerce secretary declined to disclose the tariff commission's price calculation at importers' level of the three commodities citing it sensitive information.
It was a market review meeting with businessmen groups. Prices of commodities were not fixed in such meeting, he said.
"We are observing the price, supply, import and demand situation of basic commodities in the markets," he said.
The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh has increased its operations and sales by two and a half time compared to last year. He said we did it to get an impact on soaring prices, Ghosh said.
TCB data shows sugar prices increased by 13 per cent at the retail level in the last one and a half weeks. The current price is 26 per cent higher than that of last year.
Proprietor of a store at West Dhanmondi, said sugar prices increased gradually over the last one and a half weeks.
The wholesale price first increased to Tk 72-73 a kg between August 16 and Aug 17 and then in another hike it rose by Tk 3.0-4.0 a kg in last three days.
"We are purchasing sugar at Tk76-77 a kg and are retailing it at Tk80 a kg. New packets of branded sugar haven't come yet; but companies sales executives indicated sugar might be pricier in next few days, he said.  Old packets of branded sugar were trading at Tk 80-82 a kg, rising from Tk 78 a kg this week.
Biswajit Saha, director of City Group, a leading sugar refining company, said prices have gradually increased in last four months in global market amid a low production in some leading exporting countries. The price hits US$540 a tonne this month. "We brought sugar last month at $480 a tonne", he said.
But Mundi international commodity price index shows the international sugar price was US$ 340 a tonne in March and soared to US$ 390 in June last. Saha said tax on per-kg sugar is now nearly Tk 28. It should be reduced to ease prices to some extent.


