BNP leaders Aman, Minu get bail

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to 74 BNP leaders and activists including former state minister Aman Ullah Aman and former Rajshahi city mayor Mizanur Rahman Minu for one month in two separate cases.

Aman Ullah Aman, Tabith Awal and 68 others got bail in a case filed on charges of assaulting and injuring police personnel and damaging property in a clash when BNP placed wreaths at the grave of party founder Ziaur Rahman in Dhaka's Chandrima Udyan on August 17.

In addition, Mizanur Rahman Minu and three others were granted bail in a sedition case filed on March 16 for 'making a hint that another assassination like in 1975 could occur'.

The HC asked the accused BNP men to surrender to the trial courts concerned by September 26 in connection with the cases.





