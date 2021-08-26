Court warns ex-police super of Kushtia to behave while discharging duties

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday warned former Superintendent of Kushtia police SM Tanvir Arafat over his alleged misbehavior with Judicial Magistrate Mohsin Hasan during the Bheramara municipal elections on January 16.

Exonerating him, the HC said Tanvir must be careful in discharging his professional duties in future.

A virtual HC bench of Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman delivered the verdict while disposed of a suo motu contempt of court rule considering his unconditional apology placed earlier.

He also submitted an undertaking that he will be cautious while discharging professional duties in future.

Tanvir, now Deputy Commissioner (traffic) of Barishal Metropolitan Police was transferred from Khustia after his alleged misbehaviour with Judicial Magistrate Mohsin Hasan.

Tanvir's lawyer Munshi Moniruzzaman prayed to the HC bench to pardon his client.

On January 20, the HC bench of Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khizir Hayat had summoned SP SM Tanvir Arafat to appear before it.

The court also issued a rule asking the SP to explain as to why a contempt of court proceedings would not be drawn against him and why he should not be punished.

On January 25, the same HC bench rebuked SP Tanvir for his misbehaviour, saying that he must act in such a manner so that people don't feel that a police state has been established.

According to the reports, Judicial Magistrate Mohsin Hasan entered the polling centre at Bheramara Pilot Model High School in Kushtia upon receiving allegation of irregularities from a voter during the municipality election on January 16.

He found some people sitting on a long bench inside the polling booth with the polling agents, he proceeded to make inquiries.

Then, the magistrate called the presiding officer concerned outside the booth to know about the seemingly unauthorized personnel.

As soon as he started talking with the presiding officer, SP SM Tanvir along with forces entered the polling station and called on the presiding officer.

Additional Superintendent of Police Mostafizur Rahman and his forces also appeared on the scene and asked the presiding officer to go with him.

According to the complaint, the SP approached the magistrate and questioned, "Who are you? What are you doing here?"

The SP asked the magistrate to leave the centre even after he introduced himself.

Then, the magistrate left the centre and informed the Bheramara Upazila Nirbahi Officer.

The magistrate termed the police official's behaviour as "aggressive" and "rude."









