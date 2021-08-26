No scope to be misled by neo-Awamis: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said that at present many have turned into neo-Awami Leaguer and they give slogans praising Bangabandhu and Sheikh Hasina. In 1975, many neo-Awami Leaguers wore Mujib coats, but many of them hid their Mujib coats after the August 15.

He said this while addressing as the chief guest at a discussion, organised by Bangladesh Secretariat Officers and Employees Unity Council, at the Secretariat here marking the National Mourning Day.

Quader said, "Many have now turned into neo-Awami Leaguers. They speak and chant slogans praising Bangabandhu and Sheikh Hasina. I want to ask them whether those words are of their hearts."

"Before August 15 in 1975, many neo-Awami Leaguers wore Mujib coats, but many of them tried to hide their Mujib coats after the August 15," added the AL general secretary.

Quader said, "Today, I fear seeing that billboards and posters have flooded around the Secretariat. Before the August 15 (in 1975), people had come with flowers and processions too."

The nation has not forgotten the incident of shedding tears by Bangabandhu's murderer Khondaker Mostaq.

Obaidul Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government wants transparency, integrity and neutrality in all sectors. The results and consequences of flattery and exploitation are not good.

Noting that politicians should have a good relationship with government officials or administrators, he said politicians take decisions and the officials implement those.

AL Joint General Secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud, Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tajul Islam, Deputy Minister for Water Resources AKM Enamul Hoque Shameem, Senior Secretary of Local Government Division Helaluddin Ahmed and Senior Secretary of the Youth and Sports Ministry Mohammad Akhtar Hossain, among others, spoke at the meeting with president of Bangladesh Secretariat Officers and Employees Unity Council Mohammad Ali in the chair.







