Thursday, 26 August, 2021, 10:19 AM
Child among 7 burnt in Mirpur house fire      
Home Back Page

BNP says AL has no Liberation War spirit

Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

BNP on Wednesday alleged that Awami League has obliterated democracy by establishing a one-party rule in disguise as the party does not believe in the spirit of the Liberation War.
"Awami League only talks about Liberation War spirit, but it never believed in it in practice. They consider themselves the sole bearers of the Liberation War, but they've destroyed the spirit of the Liberation War," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
He said the ruling party annihilated democracy, for which people had liberated the country through a long struggle, by dashing the nation's all hopes and aspirations.
"They (AL) have now established a one-party system of government in disguise by tearing down the constitution drafted in 1972. This party had also established a one-party rule in 1975," the BNP leader observed.
Fakhrul came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after placing wreaths at BNP founder Ziaur Rahman's grave along with the leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal, marking its 29th founding anniversary.
Huge cops were deployed at the entrance of Zia's grave centring the Muktijoddha Dal's programme. Police allowed only some leaders of Muktijoddha Dal, including its president and general secretary to go to the grave premises.
He alleged that many freedom fighters lost their lives in the hands of the Awami League after 1972. "They're now spreading a false propaganda against a real freedom fighter like Ziaur Rahman Bir Uttam and also against Begum Khaleda Zia."
The BNP leader urged the government to quit paving the way for 'restoring' a truly democratic governing system through a credible election under a neutral administration and the Election Commission by upholding the spirit of the Liberation War.
He condemned the police obstruction to Muktijoddha Dal leaders and activists from going to Zia's grave to pay homage to the BNP founder.
"Muktijoddha Dal consists of the freedom fighters of the battlefield. Unfortunately, the very well-known freedom fighters who came here have been barred from coming to the grave premises," Fakhrul lamented.     -UNB


