Zia ordered Mujib killing  thru ‘Go Ahead’ command to juniors: Taposh

"Ziaur Rahman had directly ordered the assassination of Bangabandhu through his 'Go Ahead' command," said Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.

Sheikh Taposh said this at a discussion meeting marking the martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman organized by Bangshal Thana Awami League on Wednesday.

Sheikh Taposh said, "The murderer Col Rashid, Farooq Rahman went to Cumilla to make conspiracy with Mushtaq. Then in March 1975 he went to Ziaur Rahman's house in the cantonment and implicated Ziaur Rahman in this assassination."

Ziaur Rahman is directly involved in the assassination by directing their subordinate with a "Go-Ahead," command.

After describing Ziaur Rahman's overall activities before and after the assassination of Bangabandhu family, "Many people say that Ziaur Rahman cannot be called a murderer. I told them do not give wisdom to those who have lost their family members and suffering for the rest of the life."







