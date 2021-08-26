Video
Thursday, 26 August, 2021, 10:18 AM
Home Back Page

BTRC going tough against illegal handsets

Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Shaikh Shahrukh 

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has started the National Equipment Identity Register (NEIR) in the country from July 1 to curb the use of illegal and stolen handsets, said Director General (DG) of the Spectrum Division of the Commission, Brigadier General Md. Shahidul Alam.
A large number of illegal handsets have become a source of concern for BTRC.
Responding to a question from a customer about stopping illegal phones, the Director General of Spectrum said that the NEIR will register illegal sets that are coming to the country in various ways.
More than 1 lakh sets are being registered under NEIR every day, of which 30 per cent are illegal handsets. Shahidul Alam said the next decision would be taken after the NEIR's trial service will end in October.
Earlier, the BTRC had said that from July 1, the new handsets that would be added to the NEIR will be notified to the customer if the handsets are invalid.  The handsets will run on a trial basis for three months and will be decided later.
BTRC chairman Shyam Sundar Sikder said that the process of stopping illegal sets would start from October 1. In this way, care will be taken so that the customers do not face any problem or suffering.
Meanwhile, IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number of more than100 crore handsets have been registered in the country till June 30.  The BTRC has already said that there is no chance of any problem in using the registered handset.  If an illegal new handset is added to NEIR, it will not be registered.







