83pc of Sundarban landscape changed for Cyclone Amphan: Study

The Sundarban is considered as the main safeguard which protects lives and properties in times of natural disasters again and again.

Yet, little attention is paid to prevent the destruction of the mangrove forest itself, as this time Amphan has defaced 83 per cent of the forest landscape, according to the information of National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service of USA.

This change includes decrease in mangrove vegetation, croplands, erosion of embankments, increasing salinity in soil and water.

Around 63 per cent of shorelines along with the Sundarban in Bangladesh were eroded and on average, the shoreline moved 30.66m towards land.

The findings came out from a combined research of a group of researchers from India, Brazil and Bangladesh which were published in the "Estuarine, Coastal and Shelf Science" journal of Elsevier Publication.

Erosion went on destroying many districts in the coastal region along with 63.82 per cent in Satkhira range, 49.15 per cent in Khulna range, 52.86 per cent in Sarankhola range, and 56.19 per cent in Barisal subdivision, the report stated.

The research titled "Geo-ecological impact assessment of severe cyclonic storm Amphan on Sundarbans mangrove forest using geospatial technology" was done through image analysis collected from United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The two ecological indicators Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) and Enhanced Vegetation Index (EVI) which were used to calculate the damage of greenery, demonstrate that almost all parts of the Sundarban mangrove forest experienced degradation and fragmentation due to severe category cyclonic storm Amphan, the researchers found.





