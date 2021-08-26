BD’s next dream to build cashless society: Joy

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Affairs Adviser of the Prime Minister, on Tuesday night said the next step of digital Bangladesh was to build a cashless society.

He said this while inaugurating the blaze service, a joint initiative of Sonali Bank, Homepay and Information Technology Consultants Limited (Qcash), as the chief guest at a virtual function.

Joy said, "The next dream of digital Bangladesh is to make a cashless society. The blaze service is a part of the cashless society."





