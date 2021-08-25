

44 held in Rajshahi on different charges



Golam Ruhul Quddus, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) confirmed the matter through a press release in the morning.



Of the detained persons, five had arrest warrant, 31 were held with drugs and the rest eight were arrested on various charges.



Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police in separate drives in Rajshahi city detained 44 people on different charges from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning.Golam Ruhul Quddus, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) confirmed the matter through a press release in the morning.Of the detained persons, five had arrest warrant, 31 were held with drugs and the rest eight were arrested on various charges. A huge amount of contraband drug was also recovered from them.



Legal action has been taken against the detained, the official added.



RHF/ALM

