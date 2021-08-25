Four killed in Sirajganj road accidents

Video
Wednesday, 25 August, 2021, 6:19 PM
Home Countryside

Published : Wednesday, 25 August, 2021 at 2:29 PM
Observer Correspondent

Four persons were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents at Salanga and Tarash upazilas in Sirajganj district on Wednesday morning.

Three of the deceased were identified as Haidar Ali, 50, and van puller Khodabox, 30, son of Mothaher Ali, of of Panchlia village in Salanga upazila; and Shahadat Hossen, 55, of Paikosha village in Kamarkhanda upazila.

Hatikumrul Highway Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Shahjahan Ali said a covered van ran over a a van while it latter was crossing the highway at Panchlia bazaar area in Salanga around 6:30 am, leaving van puller and its two passengers dead on the spot.

Meanwhile in Tarash upazila, an unidentified man was killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision between two trucks in Khalkula Bazar area on the Hatikumrul-Banpara highway in the morning.

The bodies of the deceased were recovered from the spots.

AB/ALM

