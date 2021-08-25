Video
Elderly man arrested for raping child in Narail

Published : Wednesday, 25 August, 2021 at 2:23 PM  Count : 94
Upazila representative

Police have arrested an elderly man in a case filed on charge of violating an eight-year-old child in Kalia upazila in Narail district.

Arrested Rauf Mollah, 65, is a resident of the upazila and neighbor of the victim.

Police said the minor girl was going for a bath in a pond near her house on August 14. Then Rouf took the girl to his room alluring to give her a piece of cake. There he rapped the child and threatened to kill her if she discloses the matter to anyone.

Family sources said the girl was so injured and traumatised that unabled her to speak.

Her relatives rushed her to Kalia Upazila Health Complex. The hospital on-duty doctors referred the girl to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) following deterioration of her health condition.

The minor girl was under treatment at the KMCH from 14 August to August 17.

The victim told everything to her family after she made recovery from the wounds. The family filed a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Kalia Police Station on Tuesday.

Spreading the news in the area, the victim’s family was being threatened by the accused and his family as they are quite influential in the area.

The law enforcers nabbed accused Rauf following the case, Kalia Polica Station Officer in-Charge (OC) confirmed.

