

Rangpur CID's ASP among 3 held for abduction of woman, son

Three police officers including an assistant police superintendent of Rangpur CID have been detained on charge of demanding ransom after abducting a woman and her son from Chirir Bandar of Dinajpur.

ASP Sarwar Kabir, ASI Hasinur Rahman and constable Ahsanul haque were detained from Bansherhat in Sadar upazila of Dinajpur on Tuesday afternoon.



According to the victim's family, in the beginning of the current month, one Polash lodged a complaint with Rangpur CID office accusing Lutfor Rahman, a resident in Chirir bandar upazila, of misappropriating Tk 50 lakh.



At night on August 23, a team of CID, led by ASP Sarwar, conducted a drive on Lutfor's house.



Failing to nab Lutfor, the team picked up his wife Johura Begum and son Jahangir by a microbus.



They first demanded Tk 15 lakh ransom from Lutfor's family and later, they asked them to give Tk 8.50 lakh.



The victim's family informed Dinajpur district police about the matter.



On district police's advise, victim's family called the CID team to take money from Ranirbandar area in Chirir Bandar upazila on Tuesday afternoon.



They, later, twice changed the place of handing over the money -- first at Dashmail in Kaharol and then Bansherhat in Sadar upazila.



As the team members came to Bansherhat to receive money, district police and CID officials detained them.



They were first taken to Chirir Bandar Police Station and then to Dinajpur Police Superintendent's office at nightsaid OC Subrata Kumar Sarkar.



Police Superintendent Anwar Hossain could not be reached yet for his comment.





