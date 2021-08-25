Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 August, 2021, 6:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

Rangpur CID's ASP among 3 held for abduction of woman, son

Published : Wednesday, 25 August, 2021 at 1:41 PM  Count : 209
Observer Correspondent

Rangpur CID's ASP among 3 held for abduction of woman, son

Rangpur CID's ASP among 3 held for abduction of woman, son

Three police officers including an assistant police superintendent of Rangpur CID have been detained on charge of demanding ransom after abducting a woman and her son from Chirir Bandar of Dinajpur.

ASP Sarwar Kabir, ASI Hasinur Rahman and constable Ahsanul haque were detained from Bansherhat in Sadar upazila of Dinajpur on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the victim's family, in the beginning of the current month, one Polash lodged a complaint with Rangpur CID office accusing Lutfor Rahman, a resident in Chirir bandar upazila, of misappropriating Tk 50 lakh.

At night on August 23, a team of CID, led by ASP Sarwar, conducted a drive on Lutfor's house.

Failing to nab Lutfor, the team picked up his wife Johura Begum and son Jahangir by a microbus.

They first demanded Tk 15 lakh ransom from Lutfor's family and later, they asked them to give Tk 8.50 lakh.

The victim's family informed Dinajpur district police about the matter.

On district police's advise, victim's family called the CID team to take money from Ranirbandar area in Chirir Bandar upazila on Tuesday afternoon.

They, later, twice changed the place of handing over the money -- first at Dashmail in Kaharol and then  Bansherhat in Sadar upazila.

As the team members came to Bansherhat to receive money, district police and CID officials detained them.

They were first taken to Chirir Bandar Police Station and then to Dinajpur Police Superintendent's office at nightsaid OC Subrata Kumar Sarkar. 

Police Superintendent Anwar Hossain could not be reached yet for his comment.


LY/LY


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Attack on UNO’s house: 9 get bail in 2 cases
Covid-19 claims 114 more lives, infects 4,966
Govt orders to float fresh tender for buying 3.95 lakh tabs
Heavy rains lead to horrific waterlogging in parts of Chattogram
Rangpur UP chairman suspended for money embezzlement
Liquor seized from Indian High Commission's officials baggage
Writ seeks directives to remove videos of Pori Moni-Saqlain
Rangpur CID's ASP among 3 held for abduction of woman, son


Latest News
Attack on UNO’s house: 9 get bail in 2 cases
Covid-19 claims 114 more lives, infects 4,966
Govt orders to float fresh tender for buying 3.95 lakh tabs
DU asks students to provide their vaccination status
Child's body recovered from Padma
European clubs and FIFA at odds over World Cup qualifiers
6 robbers held in Noakhali
Heavy rains lead to horrific waterlogging in parts of Chattogram
Rangpur UP chairman suspended for money embezzlement
Biden given inconclusive intelligence report on Covid origins
Most Read News
Moral deviation in showbiz
President of CCCI Mahbubul Alam receives a crest of honour
People’s welfare and national progress must not be ignored
Four children among 7 killed in lightning strikes in Dinajpur
Synesis IT signs deal to enter capital market
Prime Minister presenting Badal Roy's family flat, Tk 25 lakh
Taliban warn of ‘consequences’ if US extends evacuation
Corruption: Myth and fact of Zero Tolerance
17th death anniv of Ivy Rahman today
Taliban are terrorists, says Justin Trudeau
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft