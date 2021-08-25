

4 cops withdrawn over OC Pradeep's phone conversation on dock Four cops have been withdrawn after a video on suspended Teknaf Police Station OC Pradeep Kumar Das's conversation over mobile phone on the dock during deposition of statement went viral on social media.

Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge Court's PP Faridul Alam Chowdhury confirmed media about the matter on Wednesday.



He said standing on the dock, Pradeep's conversation during court proceedings is against the law. So, a probe-body has also been formed to investigate the matter.



"SI Sahabuddin and three others have been suspended over the incident and the court warned Pradeep. But, the court proceedings will not be hampered for this," he added.



In the video, OC Pradeep was seen talking to someone over mobile phone sitting on his knee while the first day's recording of deposition was underway on Monday. Some people were found standing beside Pradeep.



A source said a police constable provided the cell phone to Pradeep.



The trial proceedings of the sensational murder case began on Monday with recording the testimonial statement of Sharmin, the plaintiff of the case and Major Sinha's sister.



At night on July 31 last year, Major Sinha was shot dead in police firing at Shamlapur check-post under Teknaf upazila in Cox's Bazar.



Later, on August 5, Sinha's elder sister Sharmin Shahriar Ferdousi filed a murder case against nine persons including former OC Pradeep, SI Nandadulal and others with Teknaf Senior Judicial Magistrate Court in connection with the murder. The court handed over the responsibility of investigation of the case to Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).



On the following day (August 6), seven police personnel including OC Pradeep Kumar Das surrendered to court.



Except former OC Pradeep and constable Rubel Sharma, 10 other accused submitted confessional statements to the court.



LY

Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge Court's PP Faridul Alam Chowdhury confirmed media about the matter on Wednesday.He said standing on the dock, Pradeep's conversation during court proceedings is against the law. So, a probe-body has also been formed to investigate the matter."SI Sahabuddin and three others have been suspended over the incident and the court warned Pradeep. But, the court proceedings will not be hampered for this," he added.In the video, OC Pradeep was seen talking to someone over mobile phone sitting on his knee while the first day's recording of deposition was underway on Monday. Some people were found standing beside Pradeep.A source said a police constable provided the cell phone to Pradeep.The trial proceedings of the sensational murder case began on Monday with recording the testimonial statement of Sharmin, the plaintiff of the case and Major Sinha's sister.