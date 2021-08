Parbatipur Railway Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Abdullah Al Mamun said informed by locals, police recovered the body from Haldibari Railway Colony area around 7:30 am.





Injury marks were found on the body of the deceased, aged around 22.





Filing of a murder case with the police station is underway in this connection.



Police recovered the body of a unidentified young man at Parbatipur upazila in Dinajpur district on Wednesday morning.