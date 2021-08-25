2nd dose of mass vaccination to start from Sep 7







Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has informed that the second dose of COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign will start from September 7.

Prof Abul Basher Mohammad Khurshid Alam, director general of the DGHS, confirmed this to media on Wednesday while attending a programme at Central Pharmacy Auditorium in the capital.





He said, "More coronavirus vaccine doses will arrive Dhaka before September 7. So, there will be no problem to continue the second dose drive in the country."



The first dose of six-day mass COVID vaccination drive across the country ended on August 12.





TF

