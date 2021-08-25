Sifat being questioned after deposition







Shahedul Islam Sifat, number 2 witness in sensational Major (Retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan murder case, submitted his deposition in court on Wednesday morning.

Today is the third day of recording statements of the witnesses in the case which began at 10:30am.





For the case proceedings, 15 accused were produced before Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge Court at 9:30am by a prison van amid tight security measures.







Then, the lawyers of the accused started questioning him.Earlier on Tuesday, Sifat submitted partial deposition where he narrated the incident happened at that night.