Wednesday, 25 August, 2021, 6:19 PM
Home Countryside

Covid: Six more patients die in Jashore hospital

Published : Wednesday, 25 August, 2021 at 12:25 PM
Observer Correspondent

Covid: Six more patients die in Jashore hospital

Covid: Six more patients die in Jashore hospital

Six more patients died at Jashore General Hospital with coronavirus and its symptoms in the last 24 hours.

Five of them were male and one was female. Of them, four from Jashore district, and one each from Chuadanga and Narail.

The hospital deputy nursing superintendent Ferdousi Begum confirmed the matter on Wednesday morning.

A total of 54 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital’s red zone and 23 in yellow zone. Of them, two were admitted in the red zone in the last 24 hours and eight in the yellow zone.

Some 312 samples were tested for coronavirus where 38 were found positive for the virus, yielding the positivity rate of 16 per cent.

