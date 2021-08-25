Two held with 100-kg hemp in Cumilla

Police detained two alleged drug traders along with 100 kilograms of hemp at Daudkandi upazila in Cumilla district early Wednesday.





The detained persons are Nure Alam, 25, of Sadar South upazila in the district, and Nur Hossain, 24, from Chandpur district.





A team of police detained the duo with the hemp worth around Tk 50 lakh from Daudkandi Toll Plaza area around 6 am, said assistant superintendent (Daudkandi circle) Md Jewel Rana.





A private car was also seized during the drive.





Daudkandi Model Police Station OC Nazrul Islam and SI Harisul Islam were present during the drive.





Filing of a case is underway in this connection.KHC/ALM