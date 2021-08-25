

Safe, dignified Rohingya repatriation “utmost priority”



The National Unity Government (NUG) of Myanmar has said it will try its best in seeking justice and accountability for all crimes committed by the military against the Rohingya and all other people of Myanmar across the country throughout their history.

"It is important to bring perpetrators to account in the interest of truth and justice, and because we believe doing so will act as a deterrent against future atrocities," the NUG said in a statement marking the 4th anniversary of atrocities committed against the Rohingya in August 25, 2017 that falls on Wednesday, reports UNB.



The NUG, a government in exile, said voluntary and safe repatriation of Rohingya people in a dignified manner is its "utmost priority" with all basic rights of the Rohingya in place.



They believe that repealing the 1982 Citizenship Law with a new one that bases citizenship in Myanmar or birth anywhere as a child of Myanmar citizen and abolishing the process of issuing National Verification Cards will also contribute to solving problems during the repatriation process.



On this solemn anniversary, the NUG reaffirmed its commitment to the fundamental principles enshrined in the Federal Democratic Charter.



That includes fundamental human rights and human dignity as well as individual rights held by each person regardless of their ethnic origin and collective rights held by ethnic groups, and to the establishment of a Federal Democratic Union in which the violence committed against the Rohingya will never be repeated.



The NUG said the same military responsible for those atrocities have perpetrated crimes against humanity and war crimes against people in Myanmar on the basis of race, religion, sexual orientation, or political belief, especially people living in the ethnic areas over decades.



Since 1 February 2021, the entire people of Myanmar have been experiencing atrocities and violence, witnessed by the whole world through different media, , the statement reads.



The NUG said it is trying to cooperate with international judicial bodies and have lodged a declaration with the registrar of the International Criminal Court, accepting the Court's jurisdiction with respect to international crimes committed in Myanmar's territory since 1 July 2002, which is the earliest date permitted by the Statue of the International Criminal Court.



"We also accept the importance of addressing the root causes of the plight of Rohingya in Rakhine State, taking into consideration the recommendations for possible solutions in the reports of relevant international bodies and directly from Rohingya communities.



The NUG said it firmly believes that establishment of the Federal Democratic Union, where all ethnic groups belonging to the union live together peacefully, will be the best solution for their country. "We have been attempting to achieve that goal together with all ethnic groups."



The NUG said it is deeply saddened by the horrendous violence, gross human rights violations and massive displacement that the Rohingya people suffered four years ago, resulting in hundreds of thousands fleeing their home and taking refuge in neighbouring countries.



