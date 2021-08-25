3 auto-rickshaw passengers killed in Sirajganj accident







A truck smashed an auto-rickshaw in Sirajganj's Ullapara upazila early Wednesday, leaving three dead on the scene.







The accident happened at about 5:30am under Panchlia Footover Bridge in the upazila.

The deceased were identified as Hayder Ali, 60, Khoda Box, 50, and Shahadat Hossain, 55.







Eye witnesses said the driver of a Rajshahi-bound rod-laden truck lost control over the steering and rammed into the auto-rickshaw in the area.



Fire Service and Civil Defence members recovered the bodies with the help of policemen.







