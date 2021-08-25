Credible reports of executions by Taliban: UN

GENEVA, Aug 24: Reports of the Taliban carrying out summary executions in Afghanistan are "credible", says UN Human Rights High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet. Other rights violations, including restrictions on women and recruiting child soldiers, were also reported, she told the UN Human Rights Council.

The Taliban practised a strict version of Islamic law (Sharia) when they ran Afghanistan before 2001. They retook the country nine days ago, with the fall of the capital, Kabul. Since then, the militants have tried to convey a more restrained image, promising rights for women and girls and some freedom of speech.

Bachelet says women's rights are a "fundamental red line" and has called on UN member states to create a dedicated body to monitor human rights in Afghanistan. "A fundamental red line will be the Taliban's treatment of women and girls," she said, urging "respect for their rights to liberty, freedom of movement, education, self expression and employment."

China's UN envoy said the US military and other international forces should be held accountable for rights violations committed during their time in

Afghanistan.

Thousands of Afghans are still massing at Kabul airport, hoping to flee the country before 31 August. That is the deadline set by US President Joe Biden for American troops to leave Afghanistan. The UK, France and Germany have asked for an extension.

However, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has admitted that Biden is unlikely to move the deadline. The Taliban have warned of unspecified consequences if he does. "We're not going to get everybody out of the country," Wallace warned. About 50,000 people - Afghans and foreigners - have been airlifted out of Afghanistan over the past 10 days, officials say.

The militants have repeatedly promised a different kind of rule to their brutal regime of the 1990s that saw women confined to their homes, most entertainment banned, and stonings and public executions used as punishments.

But their rebranding is being treated with scepticism, and large crowds continue to mass outside Kabul airport desperately seeking evacuation, terrified of facing life under the Taliban. Most of the diplomats taking part virtually in Tuesday's special session of the Geneva-based council voiced alarm at the situation, with particular concern for women and girls.

Speaking on behalf of more than 60 countries, Spanish Ambassador Aurora Diaz-Rato called for the "immediate cessation of targeted killings of women's rights defenders". US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya meanwhile stressed that "hard-won advancements in respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms over the last 20 years, particularly for women and members of minority groups, must be maintained."

Even before the Taliban takeover, the UN says Afghanistan saw a sharp increase in civilian casualties in recent months. Bachelet said her office had received credible reports of serious violations in places that have been under Taliban control, including summary executions, restrictions of women's rights, blocking girls from attending school and recruitment of child soldiers.

Nasir Ahmad Andisha, the Afghan ambassador to the UN in Geneva appointed under the now collapsed government of ex-president Ashraf Ghani and who continues to represent his country, made clear that he wanted to see strong action.

He urged council members to deliver "a strong message to all parties including the Taliban that abuses and violations of human rights... will have consequences."

Rights groups had called for the council to establish an international fact-finding mission to assess the situation on the ground and seek to document violations, including war crimes and crimes against humanity, with the view to ensuring accountability.

But a draft resolution presented on Monday to the council only recommended that Bachelet present a report on the rights situation in Afghanistan during the main annual council session next March, drawing condemnation.

A number of countries who otherwise would have pushed for the resolution to go further had held back for fear that a stronger response could anger the Taliban and jeopardise access for evacuations from the country, according to several diplomatic sources. -AFP







