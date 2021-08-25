Video
Move to  reopen edn institutions ‘soon’ if Covid cases drop

Published : Wednesday, 25 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 233

The government is working to reopen educational institutions amid the coronavirus pandemic and it will happen "soon" if the downward curve in COVID-19 infections persists, Dipu Moni has said.
"We've overall preparations for the reopening, now the wait is only for the infection rate to drop slightly further," the education minister said at a National Mourning Day event in Dhaka on Tuesday.
"It's good for us that the infection rate is dropping. We'll be able to reopen the educational institutions soon if the downward trend continues," she said at the programme organised by the Awami League's cultural affairs subcommittee.
Dipu Moni described the government steps so that the students do not fall behind in education while ensuring health following instructions from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.  
The reopening will be gradual to ensure physical distancing at class rooms. "Because our classrooms have more students than in any other country," said Dipu Moni.  
"Everyone may not get the opportunity to attend classes six days a week. It'll take time (to fully reopen the institutions)."
Earlier in the day, State
Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain said they have preparation to reopen the schools and are waiting for Hasina's orders and the situation to improve.
As much as 85 percent of the primary school teachers have received coronavirus vaccines, according to him.
"There're some problems with online classes. The children're playing bad games while the trend of child marriage is rising slightly. So, we want to reopen the schools as soon as possible."
According to their plans, he said, students of classes three, four and five will be able to go to schools two days a week while those of one and two will attend classes once a week.
He hinted at skipping the Primary Education Completion or PEC exams this year again.
The students' evaluation will be based on worksheets given by the schools if it is not possible to hold the exams, he said.
    -bdnews24.com


