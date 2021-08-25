Hill cutting threatens environment of Ctg

CHATTOGRAM Aug 23: Some 20 hills within the metropolitan area have been levelled by criminals in eight months of this year.

The Department of Environment (DoE) have filed 20 cases against the criminals and fined them Tk 4,421,200 for damaging the hills illegally.

Despite strong monitoring by the DoE, over 20 hills have so far been razed to the ground in the port city.

The DoE claimed that 20 cases have so far been filed for unauthorised cutting of hills. Besides, all these hills have been cut 'unnoticed' by the DoE and other government agencies.

Despite prohibition on hill cutting in order to protect environment, a gang of dishonest people is engaged in cutting the hills in collusion with some corrupt public officials.

The DoE has geared up its drive against hill cutting in Chattogram. They are not only imposing fines on the criminals but even awarding them jail terms for cutting hills illegally.

Nurullah Nuri Deputy Director of Chattogram DoE said more than a dozen of hills had been damaged for construction of Bayezid-Fouzderhat Link Road.

It is learnt that hill cutting has taken a serious

turn at Bayezid area of the city surrounding the Bayezid-Fouzderhat Link road.

The vulnerable areas are Chandranagar, Chowdhurynagar, Sher Shah, Bangla Bazar and Akbar Shah areas.

Meanwhile, on January 29 in 2020, the DOE had imposed a fine of Tk 10.38 crore on Chattogram Development Authority for razing hills beyond the approved limit to construct the Link road.

The development authority faces the fine for damaging the biodiversity, surface soil and binding capacity of the hills by razing it, the DoE said in a statement.

DOE sources said they had identified a total of 17 hills risky in the metropolitan city, including seven public and ten private owned ones.

Despite such steps to protect the natural beauty and environment of the city more than 200 hills have so far been levelled in and around Chattogram.

Almost all the hills have been levelled to develop residential areas.

According to the sources, massive hill cutting by influential individuals or organizations both from public and private sectors for commercial and non-commercial purposes had been continuing and took a serious turn in recent years in the city and across the district which threatens the environment, natural beauty and bio-diversity of this region.

The rampant hill cutting in the port city of Chattogram is the prime cause of the landslide. The incidents of landslides occur particularly in the rainy season.







