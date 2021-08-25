Country records 258 more dengue patients in 24 hrs



Dengue patients receive treatment at Mitford Hospital in the capital on Tuesday as the mosquito-borne deadly disease continues to infect more people every day, especially in the capital. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Of them, 212 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 46 to hospitals outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 8,575 dengue patients had been admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to August 24.

Of the total, 557 are from outside Dhaka. Among them, 7,134 patients have returned home after

recovery.

The total number of

dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 1,235. Of them, 1,146 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 89 are receiving it outside the capital.

Among 8,575 infected, 5,917 were diagnosed in this month, 2,286 in July, 272 in June while 43 were infected in May.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 38 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July while 26 have died in August so far.













