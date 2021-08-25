Video
Wednesday, 25 August, 2021, 6:16 PM
Home Front Page

Corona Pandemic

Lowest 114 deaths recorded in 53 days

5,249 new cases detected

Published : Wednesday, 25 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed the lowest death in the last 53 days as114 more people died due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday.
The death tally stands at 25, 513. Some 5,249 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,472,964.      
Besides, 8,907 Covid-19 patients recovered from
the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 93.81 percent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,381,763, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).   
The country logged positivity rate of 15.12 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stand at 16.89 per cent and the death rate at 1.73 percent. In the past 24 hours, 709 labs across the country tested 34,708 samples.
Of the deceased reported in the preceding 24 hours, 42 died in Dhaka division, 29 in Chattogram, 13 in Khulna, nine in Sylhet, six each in Rajshahi and Rangpur, five in Barishal and four died in Mymensingh division.
Among the 114 deceased, 56 were men and 58 were women.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.  
Meanwhile, fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4.4 million lives and infected over 213 million people across the world till Tuesday afternoon, according to Worldometer.
As many as 191.069 million people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


