BD fish bear micro-plastic particles posing serious health threats: Study

About 15 species of Bangladeshi fishes are carrying harmful micro-plastic particles posing serious health threat, according to a recent research report.

The Department of Environmental Science of Jahangirnagar University (JU) conducted this research.

This research report has been recently published in the international environmental Journal 'Science of the total environment'.

According to the study, micro plastic particles have been found in 15 species of native fish.

They are Kalbous (orange fin labeo), Rui ( Rohu), Belay, Tangra ( gangrtis mystus) , Kai (climbing perch), Bata, Tilapia, Common Carp, Pabda ( butter catfish), Puti ( pool barb), Rauna ( gangatic leaffish), Silong, Baine ( Eel fish), Tatkini and Bacha.

Of them Tangra, Tatkini and Rauna fishes are carrying more micro plastic particles.

Sumaiya Jannat, a postgraduate student in the university's Department of Environmental Sciences conducted the research work under the supervision of Professor Shafi Muhammad Tareq and Associate Professor Fahmida Parveen.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Sumaiya Jannat said from the research work they had found the presence of plastic polymer high density polyethylene, polypropylene polyethylene copolymer and ethylene vinyl acetate.

When asked how these

small particles of polymers are entering in the environment, Professor Shafi Muhammad Tareq said from various plastic bottles, plastic bags, containers, plastic and foam shoes and wrappers etc. used daily.

Scientists say various studies have shown that when small particles of plastic go into the stomach of fish, it also has a harmful effect on them.

Besides, there have been some advanced studies in many more foreign countries that have shown that muscles, skin, flesh and liver of fish also contain plastic.

Md Khalequzzaman, Professor, LOCK Haven University of USA, said in Bangladesh people do not follow a proper waste management which ultimately causes serious harms to the creatures and biodiversity of ocean's health.

"Different types of plastic wastes are thrown here and there which is ultimately going to the water bodies and they break down photochemically and biologically and turn into tiny particles.

He suggested that the government should work with the community people to segregate the wastes by introducing a proper waste management plan and a strict law.

Professor Fahmida Parveen noted that these micro-plastics are tiny particles of plastics and it can grow up to a maximum of five millimeters which are harmful to both fish and humans.

"When fish eats micro-plastics, they feel anorexia and drowsiness and they develop certain behavioral change," she said.

Referring to the various sources of such micro-plastic particles, she also said polythene bags used in Bangladesh contain a variety of chemicals-bisphenol-A, phthalate, phthalate ester, polyvinyl chloride, etc.

Detailing about the whole process of how these particles enter human body, she said when fishes consume these plastic particles, a certain type of chemicals are released from the plastics which gradually accumulate in fish.

"When human eat these fishes, these toxic chemicals get into human body and can lead to various diseases, including breast cancer," said researcher Fahmida Parveen.

However, another recent research report shows that particles or micro (nano) plastics have started to travel to Bay of Bengal's water posing serious threat to the water bodies adjacent to Sundarbans.

"Both parts of Sundarbans have become vulnerable because of its exposure to micro-plastic particles posing serious threat to aquatic, terrestrial and marine life of the Sundarbans eco-system," said Assistant Professor Gopala Krishna Darbha.

Gopala Krishna from Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Institute made the remarks at the international conference on Environmental Solutions for Sustainable Developed 2019 organized by Forest and Environment Sub-Committee of Bangladesh Awami League at the CIRDAP Auditorium.

The title of his paper presentation is the fate of micro and non plastic in the lower Ganga river basin.









