DU to reopen halls in Oct if C-19 situation improves

Dhaka University has decided to reopen its residential halls in the first week of October if the Covid-19 situation does not worsen.

The decision came out from the meeting of Provost Standing Committee on Tuesday.

Only the students of Master's and Honour's final year will be allowed to stay at the halls in the first stage.

Apart from this, whoever

is not vaccinated by October, will not be allowed to live in the dormitories.

Concerned authority asked the students to take vaccine within September 15.

DU authority will allow the students of other years to get back to the halls once the examination of Master's and Honour's final year are completed.

Prof Dr AKM Golam Rabbani, Proctor of the university, confirmed this matter to the media yesterday night (Tuesday).

