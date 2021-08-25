Tk 150 billion provision shortfall in 11 banks

Despite extended time in loan repayments defaulted loans or bad quality loans are on the rise this year that has widened required provision shortfalls against such risky or bad loans.

As per the latest Bangladesh Bank (BB) statistics eleven banks have failed to maintain such security reserves or provisions in the second quarter of the running calendar year.

The list of these banks includes state-owned Janata Bank, Basic Bank, Agrani and Rupali Bank.

Among the private banks are Bangladesh Commerce Bank, Dhaka Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, National Bank, Social Islami Bank and Standard Bank Limited.

Besides, specialized Bangladesh Krishi Bank is also on the list. At the end of June, these commercial banks were facing a deficit

of around Tk150 billion as provisions.

However, overall shortfall in the banking sector has come down a bit as some banks have set aside more money as security reserves or provisions than they need.

The overall provision shortfall in the banks is Tk55.83 billion. The figures have come up in the latest report of Bangladesh Bank for the June quarter.

Out of the total loans disbursed in the country at the end of last June, the defaulted loan stood at Tk981.64 billion, which was Tk942.65 billion at the end of March.

According to estimates, the amount of defaulted loans has increased by Tk 39 billion in three months.

At the end of June, the default rate was 8.61 percent and last March it was 8.48 percent. The default rate has increased to zero point 13 percent. In June 2020, the default rate was 9.16 percent.

According to the rules of the central bank, banks have to keep provision at the rate of 25 percent against SMEs and a maximum of five percent is required on credit cards.

In addition, banks have to save 20 percent against low quality or sub-standard loans, 50 percent against dubious loans and 100 percent against bad loans.

At present, 11 banks are in provision deficit. Of this, the deficit of four state-owned banks is Tk114.94 billion. Among the state-owned banks Janata Bank had a deficit of Tk 53.51 billion at the end of June, Basic Bank Tk 36.72 billion, Agrani Bank Tk 15.27 billion and Rupali Bank Tk 9.44 billion.

On the other hand, the provision deficit of six private banks is Tk 33.62 billion. Among the private banks, the provision deficit of National Bank stood at Tk23.94 billion at the end of June, Bangladesh Commerce Bank at Tk4.82 billion, Dhaka Bank at Tk2.10 billion, Mutual Trust Bank at Tk1.60 billion, Social Islami nank has a provision deficit of Tk150 million, Standard Bank has a provision deficit of Tk1.03 billion and the provision deficit of specialized Bangladesh Krishi Bank stands at Tk 210.6 million.

At the end of June, the banking sector needed to save Tk709.51 billion as provision but it did Tk653.68 billion and as a result the overall deficit of security reserves or provision shortfall rose by Tk55.83 billion.

When contacted a senior banker requesting anonymity said, "Despite giving different facilities to business people defaulted loans are on rise as business is not in good position.

A former caretaker government advisor AB Mirza Azizul Islam said the central bank needs to be more proactive in reducing defaults and at the same time the banking sector needs to be brought into greater transparency and accountability.







