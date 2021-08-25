Video
Two floating LNG terminals at Payra planned

Published : Wednesday, 25 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 293
Shahnaj Begum

Government has planned to set up 2 Floating Storage Regasification Units (FSRU) at Payra.
For meeting the growing energy demand and fulfilling government's commitment to reduce carbon emissions, the Energy and Power division has planned so under Special Power and Energy Supply ACT.
In June 2017, government engaged a Japanese firm, Tokyo Gas Engineering Solution Corporation to conduct the feasibility study for the land-based LNG terminals in Kutubdia, Moheshkhali, Payra and two other places at a cost of Tk 58 crore.
"The firm has submitted its report to the Energy Division with its clear cut observation that the Payra is not economically feasible for establishing any land based LNG terminal, however, it opts for FSRU there," a senior official of the Energy Division said.
Plan of two land-based terminals floated considering that it would supply 1,000 million cubic feet
(MMCFD) of gas every day. At present, each of the government approved two floating LNG terminals is supplying around 500 to 600 MMCFD of gas.
Bangladesh is looking outside to alleviate its energy shortage largely due to depletion of domestic reserves and rising demand. Gas supply stands at about 2,500 MMCFD per day against the demand for 3,600 MMCFD.
"Bangladesh needs to import more LNG from abroad considering the gas requirement for higher industrial production. And we need to establish two delivery points considering the natural calamity here so that in case any turbulence hits the Chattagram areas, Mongla or Payra could  ensure the supply in a same way," said the official.
Earlier, State-run Petrobangla and US-based Excelerate Energy signed Bangladesh's first LNG terminal deal. The government also awarded Summit Group for setting up its first FSRU terminal on Moheshkhali Island in Cox's Bazar.
"We heard that the North West Power Generation Company (NWPGC) and Summit will get chance to implement the idea," the official said without elaborating.


