Mehjabin, 2 others remanded for 5 days each 

Three people including the owner of e-commerce platform e-orange, Sonia Mehjabin, were placed on a five-day remand in a case filed over embezzlement of around Tk 1,100 crore.

Two other remanded accused are Sonia Mehjabin's husband Mashuqur Rahman and e-orange's Chief Executive Officer Md Amanullah Chowdhury.

Metropolitan Magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan passed the order on Monday after Inspector Aminul Islam of Gulshan police, also the Investigation Officer of the case, produced them before the court with a 10-day remand prayer for each.

In the remand prayer, the IO said the accused schemed and misappropriated around Tk 1,100 crore from customers. So the three need to be remanded to find out information on the other accused and to know where they transferred the money from.

The defence, however, submitted separate petitions seeking bail along with the cancellation of the remand prayer, saying that they were implicated in the cases falsely to harass them.

After hearing both the sides, the court rejected their bail prayers and put them on remand.

On August 17, another Dhaka court sent e-orange owner Sonia and her husband Masukur to jail in the case.

The CEO Amanullah was arrested from Gulshan on the evening of August 18. At the time, 24 credit cards, Tk 16 lakh and a car were seized from him.