Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 August, 2021, 6:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Ethics in journalism is a must for society dev, says Hasan

Published : Wednesday, 25 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 247

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud speaks at a discussion on 'Bangabandhu in Journalism' organised by Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) at Segunbagicha in the capital marking the National Mourning Day on Tuesday. photo: observer

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud speaks at a discussion on 'Bangabandhu in Journalism' organised by Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) at Segunbagicha in the capital marking the National Mourning Day on Tuesday. photo: observer

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said the practice of ethics in mass media is very important in the multidimensional development of society and state.
He came up with the remark while speaking at a discussion on 'Bangabandhu in Journalism' organised by Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) at Segunbagicha in the capital marking the National Mourning Day.
Speaking as the chief guest, Hasan, also the Awami League Joint General Secretary, said the expansion and freedom of mass media are very necessary in multidimensional development of the state, democracy and society, and at the same time, ethics in journalism is vital to this end too.
Otherwise, he said, the fourth pillar of the state as well as the state itself will be affected, while the aim of media will be successful if there is ethics in journalism apart from its expansion.
Asking a question about the declaration of the newspapers, which are not being published regularly, the information minister said: "These are ghost newspapers. Employees (of these newspapers) are not paid and they are involved in various misdeeds including extortion."
This disgrace is put on the journalist society, which is not right at all, he said, adding, "That's why we have started taking action against the ghost newspapers".     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mehjabin, 2 others remanded for 5 days each 
Ethics in journalism is a must for society dev, says Hasan
HC stays court proceeding for 4 months against Inqilab Editor
ACC summons 20 Titas officials, employees for interrogation
17th death anniv of Ivy Rahman today
President of CCCI Mahbubul Alam receives a crest of honour
Red tapes are holding back the much-hyped Sundarban conservation project
DNC arrests 10 drug dealers, addicts in city


Latest News
Attack on UNO’s house: 9 get bail in 2 cases
Covid-19 claims 114 more lives, infects 4,966
Govt orders to float fresh tender for buying 3.95 lakh tabs
DU asks students to provide their vaccination status
Child's body recovered from Padma
European clubs and FIFA at odds over World Cup qualifiers
6 robbers held in Noakhali
Heavy rains lead to horrific waterlogging in parts of Chattogram
Rangpur UP chairman suspended for money embezzlement
Biden given inconclusive intelligence report on Covid origins
Most Read News
Moral deviation in showbiz
President of CCCI Mahbubul Alam receives a crest of honour
People’s welfare and national progress must not be ignored
Four children among 7 killed in lightning strikes in Dinajpur
Synesis IT signs deal to enter capital market
Prime Minister presenting Badal Roy's family flat, Tk 25 lakh
Taliban warn of ‘consequences’ if US extends evacuation
Corruption: Myth and fact of Zero Tolerance
17th death anniv of Ivy Rahman today
Taliban are terrorists, says Justin Trudeau
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft