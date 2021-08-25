HC stays court proceeding for 4 months against Inqilab Editor

The High Court (HC) on Monday stayed for four months a case proceeding filed against AMM Bahauddin, editor of the Daily Inqilab, in connection with defaming former shipping minister and lawmaker Shahjahan Khan by publishing a news item.

The news item said the minister's daughter Oaishe Khan was barred from going to London at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport last year after it was found that she had tested positive for Covid-19.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Moinul Islam Chowdhury and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq passed the order after hearing a petition filed by AMM Bahauddin challenging the defamation case.

Lawyer Manzill Murshid accompanied by Adv Ripan Barai argued for the petition during the virtual hearing.

On July 28 last year, the Daily Inqilab published an editorial saying that on July 26 the immigration desk at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport barred Oaishe Khan from going to London year after it was found that she had tested positive for Covid-19.

Dr Jahirul Islam, a physician at the airport's health desk, said an official from the VIP immigration desk came to their desk with Oaishe's passport and a token which had a doctor's signature. The signature, however, did not match with that of any of the health desk doctors.

He said they then cross-checked the token online and found Oaishe had last tested Covid-19 positive. Following the development, immigration police barred her from leaving the country.

Following this editorial, Golam Kibria Hawlader, a lawyer of the Madaripur Bar Association filed a defamation case on August 31 with Madaripur court last year against the daily Inqilab editor.











