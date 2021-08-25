ACC summons 20 Titas officials, employees for interrogation

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Monday summoned 20 officials and employees of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, including two general managers, to appear at its Segunbagicha headquarter on 5-8 September for interrogating them over the allegations of amassing illegal wealth.

The anti-graft watchdog body would record their statement. A total of 30 officials and employees of Titas Gas were on the scanner of the ACC. Earlier, the ACC interrogated ten officials of Titas gas and recorded their statement.

The 20 officials and employees who were summoned are General Manager (planning and development) Md Abdul Wahab, General Manager (general service division) Md Moinul Islam, Retd Welder Kazimuddin, Senior Sales Assistant Syed Oyez Uddin Ahmed, Senior Office Assistant Md Yusuf Ali Miazi, Senior Developer Khandakar Md Yusuf Ali, Pro-worker Golam Mawla Sardar, Office Assistant Jakir Hossain, and Senior Sales Assistant Md Saidur Rahman. Senior supervisor Harun Al Rashid, Senior sales assistant Foyez Ahmed Liton, Vice-president Jakir Hossain, Senior sales assistant Faruque Ahmed, Assistant officer Md Delower Morshed, Deputy Manager Anisuzzaman, Deputy Manager Md Abdul Mannan, Manager Hasibur Rahman, Company Secretary Mahmudur Rob, Manager Abu Bokor Siddiqur Rahman, Mohrom Ali, Former director Khan Mainul Mostaq, Director (Planning) Md Aiyub Khan Chowdhury, computer operator( zone-9) Md Mizanur Rahman, Md Jakir Hossain, Md Abu Sayeed, Md Mofiz and Md Manik Mia.











