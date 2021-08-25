

Country captures top position in breastfeeding



Launched in 2004, WBTI assist countries to assess the status of and benchmark the progress in implementing Global Strategy for Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) in a standard way. However, the latest ranking is based on a country's performance on 10 indicators of policies and programmes the WBTI uses to colour-code and rank countries.



In an ascending order of performance, the colour codes are Red, Yellow, Blue and Green. Bangladesh scored 91.5/100 earning a Green colour code, implying best level of performance. This is surely the outcome of persistent efforts since 2005 to pursue improvements.



As much as we are delighted to have performed so well in the global breastfeeding arena, we would also remind the government and our mothers on the challenges to retain this position in the years ahead. To sceptics, critics and naysayers this achievement may not mean much compared to an economic achievement.



But let us remind all, Inadequate breastfeeding costs the global economy almost $1 billion each day. This loss is due to lost productivity and healthcare costs. In addition, it saves 700,000 lives annually. In terms of ensuring healthy upbringing, breastfeeding is recommended around the world as the best source of nutrition and hydration for babies. Breastfeeding protects babies against certain infections and other conditions in early childhood.



Any amount of breast milk is protective, but the longer you breastfeed, greater the benefits. In addition, breastfeeding also offers advantage for the mother since it lowers the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer, type-2 diabetes and high blood pressure of those breastfeeding.



Unquestionably, an adequate nutrition in early life is essential to ensure the optimal nutrients intakes for babies to grow and be healthy. Thus, the breastfeeding practice is directly linked to the build-up of a healthy nation. We also congratulate Prime Minister Sheikh Haisna for demonstrating her sheer commitment in promoting and ensuring breastfeeding practices throughout the country.



