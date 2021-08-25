Side effects of C-19 vaccine

Dear Sir

There are various side effects after taking corona antidote. Someone has a fever. Someone or headaches, fatigue etc. It is difficult to understand who will have more problems. Someone has more problems after getting the first vaccine, so someone is suffering with the second one. On the basis of what is the physical difficulty researchers have been trying to find out for several days? A recent survey has taken many by surprise.



It has been found that at least 30 per cent of people in the country have side effects of the antidote due to fear and anxiety. It has been seen that this is the situation in the whole world. The survey was conducted by the National Adverse Events Following Immunization Committee. The committee members found that at least 22 out of every 100 people suffered from side effects of antidotes, mainly due to anxiety. There is no direct effect of the antidote that has caused them physical discomfort.



Hence, the unknown fear of taking vaccine or rumour cause anxiety among people despite there is no such valid reason. By raising awareness we can reduce the side effects related complexities. Large scale campaign should be run worldwide in order to reduce anxiety, related to the vaccine.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics

Research Lab, Center for Research

Innovation and Development (CRID)