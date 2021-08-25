

Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Taliban



News reports suggest that Taliban recaptured the whole of Afghanistan without any big battle and it took back Kabul without firing a single bullet as the US and its lackeys abdicated the country to the Taliban out of fear of their ruthlessness, which maligned Taliban image with notoriety, during their rule between 1996 and 2001.



Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the capital Kabul on the day, saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed as the Taliban riding on armoured vehicles and wielding Russian Kalashnikov AK-47 entered Kabul unopposed. The militant group now controls the high-tech arsenal of weaponry and equipment including 2,000 armoured vehicles and 40 aircraft left behind by the fleeing Afghan forces.



The victory of Taliban and the subsequent scenes of the Kabul airport with thousands of people trying to flee the country boarding outbound aircrafts triggered mixed reactions in Bangladesh. Freedom loving people including the section that had freed Bangladesh of Pakistani occupation army after winning the nine-month long liberation war in 1971, rejoiced the Taliban achievement commemorating their victory on December 16, when Pakistani soldiers surrendered to the joint forces of Bangladesh and India at the Race Course (now Suhrawardi Udyan) in Dhaka.



Awami League (AL) which organised and led Bangladesh liberation war and now in power for the fourth and the third consecutive term, have expressed soft reaction, with the intention to extend cooperation, to the Taliban if they can form a government and draw allegiance from different ethnic groups and parties of Afghanistan. Before the fall of Kabul to Taliban there were 84 registered parties under the US-backed Afghan government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, which had a multiparty system and no one party often had a chance of gaining power alone, and parties must work with each other to form coalition governments. There are different ethnic groups namely Pashtun, Turkmen, Baloch, Palaw, Tajik, and Uzbek.



Immediately after the fall of Kabul the Bangladesh government and the traders have also started mulling to boost bilateral trade between the two countries under the new Afghan government. Earlier, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Monem had said Bangladesh would welcome any government in Afghanistan formed by the people of the country. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on August 16 said that Bangladesh considered Afghanistan as a potential development partner and a friend as it was a member State of South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation. Bangladesh recalled the invaluable support extended by the government and the people of Afghanistan to Bangladesh liberation war in 1971.



Meanwhile, some Bangladesh people being encouraged by the Taliban success have reportedly left the country to join Taliban forces in Afghanistan. Some of those people have reportedly been detained in India on way to Afghanistan. If the reports are true, it is not still clear why these people are interested to go to Afghanistan without having an invitation or recruitment from the Taliban. May be they have been trying to go to Afghanistan for seeking jobs in Taliban cadres on their own.



However, in Bangladesh there are some people who, whenever chances arise, tend go to different countries to join Islamic militant forces fighting against different regimes. In the past many Muslims of this country engaged themselves with Islamic forces fighting against their adversaries since the advent of British rule in South Asian subcontinent. Many migrated to Palestine after the creation of Israel in 1948 to participate in Jihad against the Zionists.



In 1980s many Bangladeshi militants joined Afghan fighters against Soviet occupation forces. Some others also joined Chechen war against Russia in early 1990s. Most of them returned home when the conflict ended or after the occupation of Afghanistan by the US forces in 2001. However, majority of them resumed normal life, but few later joined home-grown Islamic militants groups like Jamaat-ul-Mujaheedin Bangladesh (JMB).



They have been either arrested or neutralized by the Bangladesh law enforcing agencies in subsequent years, after the nationwide series of bombing on August 17, 2005. The so called neo-JMB cadres were evicted following the deadly raid by the militants on the Holey Artisan Bakery, an upscale restaurant at Gulshan on July 1, 2016. Twenty-nine people, including 17 foreign and three local, two police officers, two bakery staff and all the five militant were killed in the raid.



The scenes of Kabul airport with the people crowding to flee Taliban wrath, however, encourage a group of failed politicians and disgruntled intellectuals in Bangladesh to ponder that such situation would occur at the Dhaka airport, if there was a fair election in Bangladesh. But it is not clear how they equate the situation in Bangladesh with that of Afghanistan, where a foreign force with local lackeys ruled the highly freedom loving Afghans for last 20 years.



They might have forgotten that AL with active participation and support of the millions of local people had led the liberation war in 1971 and subsequently engaged in reconstruction of the war ravaged country until August 15, 1975 when the founder of the country Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated with most of his family members by some misguided army officer.



However, AL despite persecution by the state, did not flee the country after the assassination, but struggled for long 21 years to fight against the two military Generals that usurped the power one after another. To legitimise the state power they captured through military coups, the Generals formed Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Jatiya Party (JP) respectively in course of consolidating power in the name of democratic politics.



Bangladesh situation was almost normal compared to Afghanistan when the government of Ershad was toppled in December 1990 following in simultaneous movement led by AL and BNP. No known figure fled the country though some JP leaders including its Chairman and immediate past president Ershad were imprisoned. There was no exodus of people from the country following political mayhem which gripped the country time to time. The country saw mass exodus only in 1971 when some 10 million people took refuge in India after Pakistan had started genocide in Bangladesh on the midnight of March 25, 1971.



The large scale fleeing of Pakistani collaborators occurred in Bangladesh in December 1971 and subsequent months, when, Rajakars, Al-Badars, Al Shams and the other lackeys of the Pakistani occupation forces escaped when Bangladesh freedom fighters freed the country from the occupation of Pakistani forces and the lackeys. The assassins who killed Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and later four detained national leaders; Sayed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmed, Captain Mansur Ali and AHM Kamruzzaman at the Dhaka prison on November 3, 1975, had to flee the country out of fear of popular reprisal.



In the context of the attempted subjugation of Afghanistan, from 1830 to till to date, the three great powers namely Britain, the Soviet and the United States had to retreat from Afghanistan conceding heavy defeat losing thousands of soldiers and incurring huge financial losses over the decades.



The US defeat is hoped to be the final so that no more foreign power make any more intention to subjugate Afghans who have been deprived of the rights to education and prosperity for some 300 years. It is hoped that from now Taliban will behave properly, respect human rights, ensure education for all in the light of Islam, to lead the nation to prosperity.

The writer is business editor,

The Daily Observer







