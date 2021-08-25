Morrelganj fishermen get VGF rice

MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT, Aug 24: Some 374 fishermen in Morrelganj Upazila of the district have been given rice under the government's Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) programme.

Khaulia Union Parishad (UP) Acting Chairman Md Alamgir Hossain inaugurated the rice distribution programme at the UP office on Saturday.

Under the programme, each fisherman was given 86 kilograms of rice.

The UP chairman said that the government has sanctioned VGF rice to assist the fishermen families during the time when catching fish in the sea is prohibited.