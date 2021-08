Bochaganj UNO Chhanda Pal and other guests handed over a cheque







Bochaganj UNO Chhanda Pal and other guests handed over a cheque for SME loan of Tk 1.5 lakh to Laila Begum, a rural entrepreneur who suffered loss due to coronavirus pandemic, in the hall room of the Upazila Rural Development Training Complex in Dinajpur on Tuesday. A total of 17 rural entrepreneurs received SME loans of worth about Tk 25.5 lakh at the programme. photo: observer