UP chairman suspended on bribery charges

SIRAJGANJ, Aug 24: A union parishad (UP) chairman in Tarash Upazila of the district has been suspended on charge of taking bribe from beneficiaries for providing homes at 'Ashrayan Project'.

No 3 Saguna UP Chairman TM Abdullahel Baki had allegedly took money from the beneficiaries for providing homes at Tarash Ashrayan Project.

Local Government Division of Local Government Division, Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry issued a notification in this connection on Wednesday.

Tofazzal Hossain, deputy director of the deputy commissioner's office's Local Government Division, informed this on Thursday.

The UP chairman was also served a show cause notice asking to know as why he should not be terminated.










