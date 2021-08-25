Seven killed, six injured in road mishaps

Seven people including two minor children and a couple have been killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Rajbari, Meherpur, Naogaon, Barishal, Pabna and Bogura, in two days.

RAJBARI: Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in Pangsha Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Sujit Chowdhury, 30, son of Tarini Chowdhury, and Bimol Roy, 31, son of Fulchan Roy, residents of Horajit Purbapara area in Nilphamari District.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pangsha Highway Police Station (PS) Md Liakat Ali said a Rajbari-bound motorcycle from Kushtia hit hard a pillar of an under-construction bridge after losing its control over the steering in Boalia area at around 6am, leaving two bikers dead on the spot.

However, police recovered the bodies and informed the deceased's families about the matter, the OC added.

MEHERPUR: A minor boy was killed as a rickshaw van hit him in Khoksha Village of Sadar Upazila in the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Hadisur Rahman, 5, son of Jasirul Islam, a resident of Sheikhpara area in the upazila.

Local sources said Hadisur was playing with his friends at a field near the Amjhupi-Gonradob Road.

The boy suddenly ran towards the road and a van hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.

The van puller managed to flee the scene.

Meherpur Sadar PS OC Shah Dara Khan confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken if the victim's family files any complaint in this connection.

PATNITALA, NAOGAON: A minor girl was killed in a road accident in Patnitala Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Arifa Khatun Banya, 5, daughter of Anarul, a resident of the upazila.

Local sources said an easy-bike hit the girl in Maheshpur area on the Bamail Branch Road in the morning while she was crossing the road, which left her critically injured.

She was rushed to Patnitala Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred her to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) following the deterioration of her condition.

Later, she succumbed to her injuries on the way to RMCH.

Patnitala PS OC Shamsul Alam Shah confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: At least five people were seriously injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district at dawn on Tuesday.

Local sources said a passenger-laden bus from Jashore fell in a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering in Somraji area on the Barishal-Bhola Highway at around 4:30am, which left its five passengers critically injured.

The injured were taken to a hospital in Bhola.

However, police seized the bus.

PABNA: A man and his wife were killed in a road accident in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Mridul Sarker, 25, a resident of Gopalpur Nalda Village in Mirpur Upazila of Kushtia District, and his wife Ria Khatun, 18. Mridul worked at Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Pakshi Highway PS Jahangir Alam said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying the couple in front of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant at around 8am, leaving Ria dead on the spot and Mridul injured.

The injured was taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Later, he died there at around 4pm while undergoing treatment, the SI added.

BOGURA: A freedom fighter was killed in a road accident in Sariakandi Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Hafizur Rahman, 70, son of late Isarat Ali, a resident of Beterkandi Village under Hatfulbari Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a battery-run auto-rickshaw carrying Hafizur turned turtle after losing its control over the steering in Katakhali Mosque intersection area at around 11:30am, which left him critically injured.

Injured Hafizur was rushed to Sariakandi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to SZRMCH.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Sariakandi PS OC Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident.







