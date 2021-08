Obituary

Shahzad Farida Yasmin, wife of Kamal Chowdhury and elder sister of SM Saifuddin, joint news editor of The Daily Observer, died of heart attack at her residence in Dhaka City at 7pm on Monday. She was 62.Her namaz-e-janaza was held in Mohammadpur Kazi Bari Village under Dholia Union of Feni Sadar Upazila at 10am on Tuesday.Later, she was buried at her family graveyard in the area.She left behind her husband, three sons, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn her death.