Four held in rape cases in three districts

Four people including a madrasa teacher have been arrested in separate rape cases in three districts- Mymensingh, Noakhali and Dinajpur, on Friday.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A grocery shopkeeper has been arrested in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Friday night on charge of rape of a 15-year-old speech-impaired girl.

Arrested Ratan, 55, is a resident of Shibbari Bazar area in Uthuri Village of the upazila.

The victim's family members said Ratan violated the girl at his grocery shop in the area on Friday morning when she went there to buy biscuits.

The victim, later, disclosed the matter to her relatives.

Victim's mother filed a complaint with Gafargaon Police Station (PS) on Saturday morning.

NOAKHALI: Two young men were arrested in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Friday night in a case filed over gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl and recording video of the incident.

The arrested persons are Abdur Rahman, 28, and Ibrahim, 24, residents of Babunnagar Village under Sharifpur Union.

The judge of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal sent them to jail on Saturday.

Superintendent of Noakhali Police (SP) Shahidul Islam said the accused picked up the victim on Friday afternoon while she was going to her friend's house to collect notes.

They took her to an under-construction building where they allegedly raped her and recorded a video of the act.

The girl disclosed the matter to her relatives in the evening.

Later, police arrested them at night following filing of a case by the victim's father, the SP added.

DINAJPUR: A teacher was detained in Hakimpur Upazila of the district on Friday night on charge of violating a 10-year-old student in a boarding madrasa.

Detained Mominul Islam Sujan, 27, is a teacher of Hilful Fuzul Madrasa in Bishpara area of the upazila.

Hakimpur PS OC Ferdous Wahid said on informed, police went to the madrasa at around 10:30pm and brought the accused to the PS.

Later, the victim's father filed a general diary (GD) in this connection.

According to the GD, Mominul often violated the victim as they both lived at the madrasa hostel.

On August 16, the accused again violated the boy.

Later on Friday, the victim returned home and informed the matter to his mother.

The madrasa authority was then informed. As the news spread in the area, locals gave the teacher a good thrash and informed police.










