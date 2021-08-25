17th death anniv of Ivy Rahman observed in Kishoreganj

KISHOREGANJ, Aug 24: the 17th death anniversary of Ivy Rahman, former president of Bangladesh Mohila Awami League (AL) and wife of late President Zillur Rahman, was observed in the district on Tuesday.

In this connection, District Mohila AL organised a discussion meeting at District AL office in the town.

Kishoreganj Zila Parishad Chairman Md Zillur Rahman was present as chief guest while District Mohila AL President former lawmaker Dilara Begum Asma presided over the meeting.

Kishoreganj Municipality Mayor Md Parvez Mia attended the programme as special guest.

District Mohila AL General Secretary Bilkis Begum, Zila Parishad Member Fouzia Jalil Nancy, Kishoreganj Teachers' Training Centre Principal Sanjida Yesmin, District Mohila AL Officer Secretary Rubi Islam and Sadar Upazila Female Vice-Chairman Masuma Akter, among others, also spoke at the programme.















