Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 August, 2021, 6:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

17th death anniv of Ivy Rahman observed in Kishoreganj

Published : Wednesday, 25 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, Aug 24: the 17th death anniversary of Ivy Rahman, former president of Bangladesh Mohila Awami League (AL) and wife of late President Zillur Rahman, was observed in the district on Tuesday.
In this connection, District Mohila AL organised a discussion meeting at District AL office in the town.
Kishoreganj Zila Parishad Chairman Md Zillur Rahman was present as chief guest while District Mohila AL President former lawmaker Dilara Begum Asma presided over the meeting.
Kishoreganj Municipality Mayor Md Parvez Mia attended the programme as special guest.
District Mohila AL General Secretary Bilkis Begum, Zila Parishad Member Fouzia Jalil Nancy, Kishoreganj Teachers' Training Centre Principal Sanjida Yesmin, District Mohila AL Officer Secretary Rubi Islam and Sadar Upazila Female Vice-Chairman Masuma Akter, among others, also spoke at the programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Morrelganj fishermen get VGF rice
Bochaganj UNO Chhanda Pal and other guests handed over a cheque
UP chairman suspended on bribery charges
Seven killed, six injured in road mishaps
Obituary
Climate change makes coastal people’s life difficult
Four held in rape cases in three districts
17th death anniv of Ivy Rahman observed in Kishoreganj


Latest News
Covid-19 claims 114 more lives, infects 4,966
Govt orders to float fresh tender for buying 3.95 lakh tabs
DU asks students to provide their vaccination status
Child's body recovered from Padma
European clubs and FIFA at odds over World Cup qualifiers
6 robbers held in Noakhali
Heavy rains lead to horrific waterlogging in parts of Chattogram
Rangpur UP chairman suspended for money embezzlement
Biden given inconclusive intelligence report on Covid origins
Thailand develops machine to squeeze out more vaccine doses
Most Read News
Moral deviation in showbiz
President of CCCI Mahbubul Alam receives a crest of honour
People’s welfare and national progress must not be ignored
Four children among 7 killed in lightning strikes in Dinajpur
Synesis IT signs deal to enter capital market
Prime Minister presenting Badal Roy's family flat, Tk 25 lakh
Taliban warn of ‘consequences’ if US extends evacuation
Corruption: Myth and fact of Zero Tolerance
17th death anniv of Ivy Rahman today
Red tapes are holding back the much-hyped Sundarban conservation project
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft