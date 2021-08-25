Five electrocuted in 5 dists

Five people including a minor child were electrocuted in separate incidents in five districts- Mymensingh, Moulvibazar, Gopalganj, Naogaon and Natore, in three days.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A retired army member was electrocuted in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Mohammad Shafiqul Islam, 50, was the son of late Mohammad Israfil of Charkaitral Village in Hossainpur Upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Shafiqul Islam came in contact with a live electric wire while he was trying to nail on wall of the kitchen at his residence in Sholahasia Village under Gafargaon Municipality in the morning, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he was declared dead at MMCH.

Officer-in-Charge of Gafargaon Police Station (PS) Anukul Sarker confirmed the incident.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBZAR: A young man was electrocuted in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The incident took place at Bandergaon Government Primary School in Langurpar area at around 11am.

The deceased was identified as Monwar Hossain, 38, son of late Muslim Sardar, a resident of Balarpar Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Monwar Hossain came in contact with a live electric wire while painting at Bandergaon Government Primary School in the morning, which left him critically injured.

Locals rushed him to Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Physician of the hospital Dr Joydeb Pal confirmed the incident.

GOPALGANJ: A construction worker was electrocuted in the district town on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Sohel Sheikh, 24, son of Bokul Sheikh, a resident of of Purba Arpara Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Gopalganj Sadar PS Md Zakir Hossain said Sohel was working in an under-construction building of one Hafizur Rahman in Mohammadpara Shaplabag area in the district town in the morning.

At one stage, he came in contact with a live electric wire at around 11:30am, which left him critically injured.

Injured Sohel was rushed to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital, where he died at around 12:30pm while undergoing treatment, the SI added.

PORSHA, NAOGAON: A seven-month-old boy was electrocuted in Porsha Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Deceased Shahin was the son of Tajamul, a resident of Nitpur Chawkbishnupur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Al Amin Shahin got entangled with an electric wire in the house in the morning while his relatives were unaware of it, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

NATORE: A man was electrocuted in Singra Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Deceased Abdur Razzak, 45, son of late Tamij Uddin, was a resident of Pipulsion Daripara Village under Dahia Union in the upazila. He was a poultry trader in the area

Local sources said Razzak came in contact with a live electric wire while working at his poultry farm in the area, which left him critically injured.

Injured Razzak was rushed to Singra Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.







