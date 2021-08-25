Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 August, 2021, 6:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

People’s interest in corona vaccine on rise in Gaibandha

Published : Wednesday, 25 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, AUG 24: Whip of the Jatiya Sangshad and local lawmaker Mahabub Ara Begum Gini on Sunday said the zeal of taking Covid-19 vaccine among the mass people is on the rise as they understood that there is no alternative to halting the spread of corona virus.
"The government led by dynamic leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly to prevent the corona virus", she also said.
Whip Mahabub Ara Begum Gini made the comments while addressing a view-exchange meeting of the district committee on corona virus prevention and controlling and corona vaccination issue in Gaibandha District in the conference room of District Collectorate Building here on Sunday as the adviser of the committee.
Executive Chairman of National Skill Development Project and Acting Secretary of Gaibandha District Dulal Krishna Saha who is coordinating the corona prevention and relief activities addressed the meeting as chief guest. Chairman of Zila Parishad Ataur Rahman Sarker, Superintendent of Police Muhammad Towhidul Islam, Civil Surgeon Dr. AKM Akhteruzzaman, General Secretary of District Awami League Abu Bakar Siddique, Mayor of Gaibandha Pourashabha Matlubour Rahman, Chairman of Sadar Upazila Parishad Shah Sarwar Kabir, President of the BMA district unit Dr. Matiar Rahman addressed the meeting, among others, while Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin presided over the programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Morrelganj fishermen get VGF rice
Bochaganj UNO Chhanda Pal and other guests handed over a cheque
UP chairman suspended on bribery charges
Seven killed, six injured in road mishaps
Obituary
Climate change makes coastal people’s life difficult
Four held in rape cases in three districts
17th death anniv of Ivy Rahman observed in Kishoreganj


Latest News
Covid-19 claims 114 more lives, infects 4,966
Govt orders to float fresh tender for buying 3.95 lakh tabs
DU asks students to provide their vaccination status
Child's body recovered from Padma
European clubs and FIFA at odds over World Cup qualifiers
6 robbers held in Noakhali
Heavy rains lead to horrific waterlogging in parts of Chattogram
Rangpur UP chairman suspended for money embezzlement
Biden given inconclusive intelligence report on Covid origins
Thailand develops machine to squeeze out more vaccine doses
Most Read News
Moral deviation in showbiz
President of CCCI Mahbubul Alam receives a crest of honour
People’s welfare and national progress must not be ignored
Four children among 7 killed in lightning strikes in Dinajpur
Synesis IT signs deal to enter capital market
Prime Minister presenting Badal Roy's family flat, Tk 25 lakh
Taliban warn of ‘consequences’ if US extends evacuation
Corruption: Myth and fact of Zero Tolerance
17th death anniv of Ivy Rahman today
Red tapes are holding back the much-hyped Sundarban conservation project
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft