People’s interest in corona vaccine on rise in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, AUG 24: Whip of the Jatiya Sangshad and local lawmaker Mahabub Ara Begum Gini on Sunday said the zeal of taking Covid-19 vaccine among the mass people is on the rise as they understood that there is no alternative to halting the spread of corona virus.

"The government led by dynamic leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly to prevent the corona virus", she also said.

Whip Mahabub Ara Begum Gini made the comments while addressing a view-exchange meeting of the district committee on corona virus prevention and controlling and corona vaccination issue in Gaibandha District in the conference room of District Collectorate Building here on Sunday as the adviser of the committee.

Executive Chairman of National Skill Development Project and Acting Secretary of Gaibandha District Dulal Krishna Saha who is coordinating the corona prevention and relief activities addressed the meeting as chief guest. Chairman of Zila Parishad Ataur Rahman Sarker, Superintendent of Police Muhammad Towhidul Islam, Civil Surgeon Dr. AKM Akhteruzzaman, General Secretary of District Awami League Abu Bakar Siddique, Mayor of Gaibandha Pourashabha Matlubour Rahman, Chairman of Sadar Upazila Parishad Shah Sarwar Kabir, President of the BMA district unit Dr. Matiar Rahman addressed the meeting, among others, while Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin presided over the programme.









