Covid-19: 31 more people die, 505 more infected in 18 districts

A total of 31 more people died of and 505 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 18 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi and Bogura Districts, on Tuesday.

KHULNA: A total of 12 more people died of and 276 more have been infected with the coronavirus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Tuesday.

With this, the total fatality cases rose to 2,941 and virus cases to 1,07,220 in the division.

With the new deaths, the highest numbers have been recorded in Khulna with 743 deaths, followed by 709 in Kushtia, 447 in Jashore, 254 in Jhenidah, 186 in Chuadanga, 177 in Meherpur, 139 in Bagerhat, 112 in Narail, and 87 in Satkhira and Magura districts each in the division, said Dr Jashim Uddin Howlader, divisional director of Health.

Of the newly deceased, three were from Jashore and Jhenidah each, two from Khulna and Kushtia each, and one from Meherpur and Chuadanga districts each in the division.

The new daily infection figure also shows decrease compared to the previous day's figure of 322, said the health department sources.

BARISHAL: Eight more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

Five people who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining three had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of them, four died at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) and the rest at different hospitals in the division.

Of the deceased who died after being tested positive for the virus, two were from Barishal, and one from Bhola, Pirojpur and Barguna districts each.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 636 in the division.

On the other hand, three more people died with the virus symptoms at SBMCH in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, some 158 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 42,951 in the division.

Dr Basudev Kumar Das, divisional director of the Health Department, confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

He said of the newly infected people, 58 are in Barishal, 49 in Bhola, 20 in Patuakhali, eight in Pirojpur, 27 in Barguna and six in Jhalokati districts.

The district-wise break-up of the total virus cases is 17,593 in Barishal, 5,900 in Patuakhali, 6,206 in Bhola, 5,105 in Pirojpur, 3,658 in Barguna and 4,489 in Jhalokati districts.

However, some 1,073 more people have been recovered from the virus here in the last 24 hours.

With this, a total of 33,727 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the division.

Currently, some 127 patients are undergoing treatment at SBMCH.

RAJSHAHI: Nine people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 6am on Tuesday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

He said four people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining five had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, three were from Rajshahi and Natore each, two from Chapainawabganj, and one from Pabna districts.

Some 221 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 513 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning, the RMCH director added.

BOGURA: Two more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Hasna Banu, 85, and Afsar Ali, 55, residents of Sadar Upazila.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 649 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 71 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 20,731 in the district.

Medical Officer of Bogura Civil Surgeon's (CS) office Dr Sazzad-ul-Haque confirmed the information at 12pm on Tuesday.

He said some 71 people have tested positive for the virus here in the last 24 hours with the infection rate of 18.68 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 62 are in Sadar, four in Gabtali, two in Nandigram, and one in Shibganj, Adamdighi and Shajahanpur upazilas each.

However, some 89 more people have been recovered from the virus here in the last 24 hours.

With this, a total of 19,832 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.

Currently, some 88 patients are undergoing treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, 80 at Mohammad Ali Hospital, 26 at TMSS Medical College Hospital and 10 at different upazila health complexes in the district while the others are in home isolation.

PIROJPUR: One more person died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Tuesday.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 81 here.

Meanwhile, eight more people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 5,105 in the district.

Pirojpur CS Dr Md Hasanat Yousuf Zaki confirmed the information.

He said a total of 31 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where eight people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 25.80 per cent.

Among the total infected, some 4,633 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district, the CS added.





