Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 August, 2021, 6:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Bennett seeks US ‘reset’ in first WH visit

Published : Wednesday, 25 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190

JERUSALEM, Aug 24: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett heads to Washington Tuesday for talks with US President Joe Biden, seeking to "reset" relations with Israel's closest ally and reach common ground on arch-foe Iran.
In his first state visit since taking office in June, Bennett will meet Biden on Thursday and attempt to mend ties with America's top Democrat, which were strained under former premier Benjamin Netanyahu, accused of openly favouring the Republican party.
Netanyahu alienated Democratic leaders through his relentless public criticism of a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers negotiated by the Obama administration, in which Biden served as vice president.     -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bennett seeks US ‘reset’ in first WH visit
US grants Pfizer Covid vaccine full approval
Millions of Microsoft-stored data records exposed
Myanmar junta mulls raising village militias
Police personnel try to control a crowd during clashes between BJP and Shiv Sena party
Nine women now serving as US governors, tying a record
Putin’s pre-election social payments may cost $6.75b, add to inflation
Russia ready to mediate in Afghan crisis


Latest News
Covid-19 claims 114 more lives, infects 4,966
Govt orders to float fresh tender for buying 3.95 lakh tabs
DU asks students to provide their vaccination status
Child's body recovered from Padma
European clubs and FIFA at odds over World Cup qualifiers
6 robbers held in Noakhali
Heavy rains lead to horrific waterlogging in parts of Chattogram
Rangpur UP chairman suspended for money embezzlement
Biden given inconclusive intelligence report on Covid origins
Thailand develops machine to squeeze out more vaccine doses
Most Read News
Moral deviation in showbiz
President of CCCI Mahbubul Alam receives a crest of honour
People’s welfare and national progress must not be ignored
Four children among 7 killed in lightning strikes in Dinajpur
Synesis IT signs deal to enter capital market
Prime Minister presenting Badal Roy's family flat, Tk 25 lakh
Taliban warn of ‘consequences’ if US extends evacuation
Corruption: Myth and fact of Zero Tolerance
17th death anniv of Ivy Rahman today
Red tapes are holding back the much-hyped Sundarban conservation project
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft