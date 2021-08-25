US grants Pfizer Covid vaccine full approval

WASHINGTON, Aug 24: The US Food and Drug Administration on Monday fully approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid shot, triggering a new wave of vaccine mandates as the Delta variant batters the country.

Around 52 percent of the American population is fully vaccinated, but health authorities have hit a wall of vaccine hesitant people, impeding the national campaign.

In a televised address, President Joe Biden called FDA approval the "gold standard" in evidence.

"Today I'm calling on... more companies in the private sector to step up with vaccine requirements that will reach millions more people," he said. Pfizer's vaccine, which will now be marketed under its brand name Comirnaty, is the first to receive full approval. -AFP







