Police personnel try to control a crowd during clashes between BJP and Shiv Sena party

Police personnel try to control a crowd during clashes between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena party activists outside the house of Union Minister Narayan Rane in Mumbai on August 24 following Rane's remarks on Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray. Rane was arrested over his comment on slapping Thackeray for what he called his "ignorance of the year India won Independence". Rane is the first central minister to be arrested in 20 years. photo : AFP